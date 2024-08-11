EN
    14:55, 11 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Arab Tourism Organization recognizes Spain’s Marbella City as top destination for Arab tourists

    Arab Tourism Organization Recognizes Spain’s Marbella City as Top Destination for Arab Tourists and Honors its Mayor
    Photo credit: SPA

    Dr. Bandar bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid, President of the Arab Tourism Organization, has recognized Spain’s Marbella city as a top destination for Arab visitors and honored its Mayor, Angeles Munoz. The recognition took place during Dr. Al-Fuhaid's reception by Angeles Munoz on Saturday, SPA reports. 

    During the meeting, they discussed various aspects of mutual cooperation, including the exchange of experiences and expertise in the quality of tourism services, the training and qualification of tourism sector workers, and the increase of tourism investments. Dr. Al-Fuhaid affirmed the organization's intention, in partnership with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport (AASTMT), to establish a training and development academy in Marbella. The goal is to enhance the skills and qualifications of Arab youth for careers in tourism by leveraging Spain's extensive experience, which is recognized as one of the world's leading countries in the tourism sector.

