‘Arabic Language Education Center for the Gulf States’ delegation visits Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A delegation from the Sharjah-based Arabic Language Education Centre for the Gulf States visited universities and academic centers in Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

The program of the visit, which aimed to promote cooperation and exchange expertise included a meeting between Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and Dr. Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Centre, who presented a brief description of the center’s work and its achievements.

Al Hammadi also explained the «I Love the Arabic Language» curriculum series, which aims to teach foreigners the Arabic language from first to twelfth-grade level.

During the visit, Al Hammadi met with experts from the Eurasian University in Nur-Sultan and visited the Al Farabi University.