Aral Sea problem mulled in Turkmenistan at regional level

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Ashgabat hosted a meeting to discuss the concept of Turkmenistan's chairmanship at the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), the Turkmen government said in a message Aug. 24.

Turkmenistan’s activity will focus on the fight against the consequences of the Aral crisis and preventing the degradation of ecosystems in the Aral Sea region, conservation of biodiversity and the environment of Central Asia and the sustainable use of natural resources, promoting economic and social development of peoples of the region, according to the report.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, international organizations, as well as the UN, Regional Water Partnership in Central Asia and Caucasus, German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), the World Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and others.

The IFAS was established in 1993 to support scientific and practical research and organize financing social and economic and environmental programs in the region aimed at improving the environmental situation of Aral Sea region.