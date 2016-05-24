Aral Sea problem to be discussed at regional level in Ashgabat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the Interstate Commission on Sustainable Development (ICSD) of the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) will be opened May 24 in Ashgabat, Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported May 24.

The event will be attended by the heads of environmental agencies, experts and authorized persons of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The newspaper also reported that the participants will discuss the issues of improving the legal basis for regional cooperation and sustainable development in the field of environmental protection and climate change.

The ICSD's activities are currently being implemented under the chairmanship of Turkmenistan, which took the chairmanship in 2015.

The IFAS was established in 1993 to support scientific and practical research and organize financing social and economic and environmental programs in the region aimed at improving the environmental situation of Aral Sea region.

The ICSD was created for providing a balanced solution of social and economic problems, the issues of environmental safety and preservation of the region's natural resource potential.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az