Arbat to appear in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Beautification works are carried out on Zh.Omarov Street from Republic Avenue to the K.Kuanyshbayev Kazakh Music and Drama Theater, with the first stage set to finish this year, Kazinform cites the website of the capital’s administration.

The fountain located between Republic Avenue and Auezov Street is set to undergo reconstruction works. It is said that a new fountain complex will be erected around the Peoples' Friendship Monument, with an artificial stream flowing out of it. Water attractions will be installed among the stream.

Another fountain is said to appear nearby the K.Kuanyshbayev Kazakh Music and Drama Theater as well as small architectural forms, installations, bike lanes, shade structures, trade stands, play zones, and playgrounds.

Notably, 150 yards and 50 public spaces, including parks, squares, boulevards are to undergo repairs this year.