ArcelorMittal needs to step up efforts to maintain current output level - Nazarbayev

LONDON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal Lakshmi Mittal in London on Tuesday, the Akorda's press service reports.

At the meeting the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in metallurgy sector. President Nazarbayev said that the industry has become volatile due to recent changes in the global minerals market, stressing the company needs to step up to efforts to maintain its current output level. Lakshmi Mittal, in turn, thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for creating favorable conditions for foreign investors in Kazakhstan.