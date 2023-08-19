ArcelorMittal Temirtau should leave Kazakhstan, ex-director of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine Arman Kalykov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 17 a fire broke out at the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine in Karaganda region with 227 miners underground. 222 workers were evacuated. Bodies of three miners were found, search for two more missing is underway. For the past 15 more than 100 miners died at the at the ArcelorMittal Temirtau enterprises.

Ex-director of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine Arman Kalykov arrived to the site. In his interview the Majilis deputy told Kazinform about the reasons of consistent emergency situations. He visited the crisis centre and met with the family of the killed miner. Two miners born in 1994 and 1996 are still missing. Firefighters are trying to localize the fire.

He stressed that ArcelorMittal Temirtau saves on creating favorable conditions and staffing. Joint efforts helped convince shareholders to employ workers. The major problem is a lack of workforce. For the past two years the company hired some 2,500. Their unwillingness to hire more is explained by sky high prime cost. That’s why they suspended recruitment.

He also stressed that for the past 27 years the company has never updated its technologies. The company makes promises but never delivers. He noted all the decisions, including financial are taken by expats. Local directors have no right to take financial decisions as well as recruitment decisions. The mine director nominally has the rights of a section manager. It is a mine, it’s not a pasta factory. Everything can change in a moment.

After the coal mine fire at the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine the Majilis deputies and AMANAT Party members urged to hold the company’s authorities criminally liable.

Arman Kalykov said he supports the appeal of deputies urging the company to leave Kazakhstan. He said the company just makes promises. Five to six people die annually there. The company promised to invest 3 billion dollars two years ago. It also made promise to build a large metallurgic plant to produce 6 million tons of steel. But in fact, it’s mostly talk.