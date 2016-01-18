EN
    16:03, 18 January 2016 | GMT +6

    ArcelorMittal Temirtau to increase staff salaries by 6.8%

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Beginning from 1 January JSC "ArselorMittal Temirtau" has increased staff salaries by 6.8%, the press service of the company reports.

    According to the statement, within the framework of the collective agreement, the management of ArselorMittal Temirtau has made a decision on indexation of the tariff rates and salaries of employees. Thus, the company has increased by 6.8% the current salaries of employees of coal and steel departments of JSC "ArcelorMittal Temirtau", LLP "Orken" and LLP "Kurlysmet".
    ArcelorMittal Temirtau, an ArcelorMittal subsidiary, is the major enterprise in Kazakhstan's steel and mining sector. The ArcelorMittal works in automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging spheres. ArcelorMittal is present in more than 60 countries and has an industrial footprint in over 20 countries.

