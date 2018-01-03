ArcelorMittal Temirtau worker dies in unclear circumstances

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A lifeless body of a worker was found in territory of a metallurgical complex of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC on Wednesday morning, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

"The deceased worker of a blast-furnace shop (born 1982) was found at 8:00 a.m. The circumstances of his death are being investigated," the company said in a statement.



A special commission has been formed to investigate the incident.