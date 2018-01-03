EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:32, 03 January 2018 | GMT +6

    ArcelorMittal Temirtau worker dies in unclear circumstances

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A lifeless body of a worker was found in territory of a metallurgical complex of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC on Wednesday morning, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service. 

    "The deceased worker of a blast-furnace shop (born 1982) was found at 8:00 a.m. The circumstances of his death are being investigated," the company said in a statement.

    A special commission has been formed to investigate the incident.

    Tags:
    Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!