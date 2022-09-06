ArcelorMittal to invest $1bn in Kazakh economy - Lakshmi Mittal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal had a meeting, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The meeting focused on the issues related to the provision of safety conditions at plants, fair salaries for local residents, fulfillment of social obligations and upgrading the company’s logistics base.

The President drew attention to the issue of meeting the demands of the domestic market through the supply of ArcelorMittal’s products.

In addition, special attention was placed to the measures the company takes to reduce greenhouse gasses,

Lakshmi Mittal assured the Kazakh President that ArcelorMittal will invest $1bn in the Kazakh economy, much of which will be spent to modernize the plants, in the near future.





















Photo: akorda.kz