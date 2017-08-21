EN
    17:23, 21 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Archaeological excavations resumed at Sarayshyk Hillfront in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Archaeologists resumed excavations at the Sarayshyk Hillfront in Makhambet district of Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.  

    According to Director of Atyrau local lore museum Rashida Kharipova, excavation works were resumed in the framework of the Rukhani Zhangyru program after 10 years of pause. She added that archaeologists will work until late September and the study of the site will continue next year.

    It should be noted that the Sarayshyk Hillfront is included in the "Sacred Geography of Kazakhstan" program.

     

