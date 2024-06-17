Archaeological excavations start after floods in historical area of Atyrau region

The Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Atyrau region has reported that the Saraishyq village managed to preserve flood-hit archaeological excavations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The archaeological excavations are currently underway in the ancient settlement.

According to the akim of Saraishyq rural district, Zhanat Kenzhegaliyeva, the excavations have commenced on the Zhaiyk River’s bank. A total of 18 students from the Atyrau State University named after Kh. Dosmukhamedov, 22 students from the Makhambet Utemisov West Kazakhstan University, and three archaeologists from the «Saraishyq» museum-reserve are involved in the archaeological works. The duration of the excavations is scheduled to last until July.

It should be noted that 200 soldiers and 50 rescuers constructed 13.6 km of protective dams to safeguard the ancient settlement in the Saraishyq rural district.

Saraishyk was a medieval city established in the 10th-11th centuries in the area between Europe and Asia. It was the capital of the Golden Horde and a major trade center of the Great Silk Road. The settlement was located 50 kilometers north of the city of Atyrau next to the lower Ural River. It now sits near the contemporary Saraishyq village in the Atyrau region.