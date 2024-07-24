Archaeological tombs, gold foils from Ptolemaic era discovered in Egypt's Damietta

An Egyptian archaeological mission has discovered 63 tombs containing gold foil from the 26th Dynasty of the Late Era, WAM reports.

The Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities also reported finding bronze coins from the Ptolemaic era during excavations in the Tel El-Deir cemetery in New Damietta.

Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, stated that the architectural design of the tombs aligns with recognised models from the Late Period of Ancient Egypt.

“This discovery enhances the historical significance of the site, helps re-date an important period for Damietta, and confirms the historical sequence and commercial importance of the Tel El-Deir cemetery throughout various historical eras,” he said.