TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:16, 01 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Archaeologists discover ancient metal melting furnace in Turkestan

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Archaeologists found kilns for making of clay bricks (presumably the 14th century) at the Azret-Sultan State Historical and Cultural Reserve-Museum in Turkestan. Also, an ancient furnace for the smelting of non-ferrous metals was found at Karashyk-1 site, Kazinform cites Yuzhniy Kazakhstan Newspaper.

    "It is assumed that the brick kilns along the River Karashyk emerged during the construction of the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi," said Nurbolat Akhmetzhanov, Director of the Azret-Sultan Reserve-Museum.

    The archaeologists also found places for drying bricks. After the exploration of the site, most of which is under debris, is completed, it will be possible to create an open-air museum along the Turkestan-Kyzylorda highway.null

    Turkestan region History of Kazakhstan
