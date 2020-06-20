Archaeologists discover ancient ritual burial site near Russia’s Krasnodar

ROSTOV-ON-DON. KAZINFORM Archaeologists discovered a late bronze-era burial site while surveying a tumulus near Novotitarovskaya settlement in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, where a section of the M-4 highway bypassing Krasnodar is being built, Russian Highways State company (Avtodor) told journalists Friday.

«Paired burials were discovered near Novotitarovskaya settlement in the Dinsky district, attributed to late Bronze Age, or the end of the 3rd millennium BC. The archaeologists discovered these ancient artefacts on the territory being prepared for the construction of the M-4 highway's remote western bypass of Krasnodar,» the company said in the announcement, TASS reports.

A ritual burial is traditional for that period. The scientists believe that a chieftain or a nobleman is buried there. According to tradition, a warrior of a high social status was followed by servants, members of the bloodline or even children into the grave.

«The status of the buried person is confirmed by items discovered nearby — a bronze knife, two silver temporal pendants, and piercing tools made of bone, used in the household,» the company press service said, adding that the researchers expect to find other burials in this tumulus as well.

Archaeological excavations on the territory of the future bypass road began in May 2020 and will end this fall. In early June, specialists discovered a burial site of an ancient Sarmat warrior from the Iron Age, as well as other burials of the catacomb culture and artefacts.