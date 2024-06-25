Archaeologists discover iron dagger from late Saka period in Taldy Park

In Taldy historical and archaeological park in Shet district, archaeologists from Karaganda discovered an iron dagger dating back to the 3rd–2nd centuries BC, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing akimat of Karaganda region.

Excavations are carried out with the participation of Karaganda scientists and more than 120 students of Karaganda Buketov University.

Photo credit: Akimat of Karaganda region

Historians examined three kurgans at the Baykaska burial ground and established the canon of their construction. Certain construction techniques ensure the preservation of the shape of the mounds for thousands of years.

In addition to the dagger, a ceramic vessel necessary for ritual purposes was also found. This conclusion was made due to its location. The vessel was installed on the surface, and a kurgan was erected above it.

Photo credit: Akimat of Karaganda region

“This is interesting because iron tends to be poorly preserved when left in the ground. Apparently there were some local good conditions here. This is an akinaka - a bladed weapon that is part of the Scytho-Saka triad. We date the dagger to the 3rd–2nd centuries BC, the time of transition from the Saka to the Hun-Sarmatian period. “Akinaka has a comfortable handle, a straight crosshair, a curved pommel and a groove for blood flow,” explains the uniqueness of the find, director of “Archaeological Research” LLP Erlan Amirov.

Through the study of kurgans, scientists can trace ancient burial rituals. According to Erlan Amirov, the finds also reflect social stratification. Small, medium and large kurgans have been discovered. It is assumed that their height means either material wealth or social status of the deceased.

In addition, archaeologists continue to study a kurgan with a mustache at the Akkezen burial ground. This structure consists of a head kurgan and two satellite kurgans, from which two arched stone displays extend to the east. They end with small stone embankments.

Several generations of scientists are struggling with the mystery of who, why and when erected these structures. There is a basic opinion that this is a certain people who lived on the territory of Central Kazakhstan. And they had a tradition of attaching their burial kurgans to more ancient ones.

“We believe that in Taldy the monuments of the Hunno-Sarmatian era (from the 3rd century BC to the 3rd century AD) are tied to the more ancient Saka kurgans. And we systematically confirm this hypothesis during excavations. Burials are rarely found in kurgans with mustaches. We discovered a bronze cauldron and an iron spear tip,” says Erlan Amirov.