Archaeologists uncover remains of Jerusalem's wall destroyed 2,600 years ago

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM Israeli archaeologists have uncovered the remains of one of ancient Jerusalem's city walls which was destroyed by the Babylonians about 2,600 years ago, the Israel Antiquities Authority said Wednesday.

The 30-meter missing section of the wall connects its northern and southern sections that were already exposed decades ago, Xinhua reports.

The wall, 2.5 meters high and five meters wide, was built about 2,700 years ago, during the days of the First Temple in the Kingdom of Judah, to protect Jerusalem from the east.

The researchers said this find proves that the eastern slope of ancient Jerusalem was protected by a single impressive fortification line.

The wall protected Jerusalem from a number of attacks during the reign of the kings of Judah, until the arrival of the Babylonians who managed to break through it and conquer the city, the researchers explained.

However, the Babylonians did not destroy the eastern wall, possibly because of the sharp steepness of the eastern slope of the ancient Jerusalem.

Near the wall, several finds were uncovered such as a Babylonian stamp seal, a bulla (stamp seal impression) bearing a personal name in ancient Hebrew script, as well as vessels.