Archbishop Tomasz Peta congratulates Catholics of Kazakhstan on Christmas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Catholics throughout the world celebrate Christmas on the night of December 24th to 25th, Kazinform reports.



"Ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, Christmas is the greatest Christian holiday after the Easter. Let me congratulate all believers in Christ and all the people of good will, especially my countrymen - people of Kazakhstan. Let our common house always enjoy peace and accord. All the best!", the congratulatory message of Archbishop Tomasz Peta reads.