Archeological excavation of Terracotta Warriors delivers fruitful, illuminating outcomes

A Terracotta Warrior, with its arms extended forward to mimic the posture of holding reins and driving a chariot, drew the eyes of visitors at an exhibition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Xinhua reports.

Unlike most grey-white warriors which had lost their paint due to a chemical reaction that caused it to peel off after they were unearthed, the sleeves of this warrior managed to retain their paint.

Photo credit: Xinhua

The color of the sleeves, known as Chinese Purple or barium copper silicate, was created chemically via reactions involving azurite, malachite and other elements at 1,000 degrees Celsius, according to Ye Ye, deputy director of the exhibition department of the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an.

Photo credit: Xinhua

"Chinese Purple has not yet been found in nature, while this figurine is the earliest object with the exact age information and unearthed location to feature this color," said Ye. "The pigment is still difficult to produce even with current leading technologies, illustrating the wisdom of ancient Chinese people."

The figurine is being displayed in an exhibition that opened on Sunday at the museum, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the discovery and excavation of the iconic Terracotta Warriors.

Photo credit: Xinhua

The exhibition showcases 230 cultural relics in eight categories, with many being revealed to the public for the first time, offering a glimpse into the era of Emperor Qinshihuang, the first emperor to unify China, during the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC).

In 1974, local farmers accidentally unearthed clay fragments while digging a well, leading to one of China's most significant archeological discoveries -- the army of Terracotta Warriors. This discovery was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1987.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Around 2,000 life-size clay warriors and numerous weapons have been unearthed from three pits surrounding Qinshihuang's tomb, covering an area of over 20,000 square meters.

According to Xia Yin, director of the conservation department of the museum, during the initial excavation period, changes in temperature, humidity, light and oxygen could easily lead to cracking, shrinkage and discoloration, once artifacts were unearthed.

Photo credit: Xinhua

"In recent years, Chinese and foreign researchers are collaborating to reveal how ancient craftsmen had composed, layered and painted the color onto the artworks, and to figure out how to protect cultural relics that are super sensitive to the environment," said Xia, adding that through such efforts, the purple color on the sleeves of the displayed warrior had been retained.

In addition to figurines, other unearthed relics also offer insights into the politics, economics, military power, art and social life of the Qin Dynasty.

At the exhibition, two bronze weights on display, weighing 254.6 grams and 256 grams, respectively, are almost equal to a unit weight in the Qin Dynasty, confirming the historical record that Qinshihuang had introduced standardized weights and measures, said Ye.

"The move facilitated the flow of goods and money and made it easier to collect tax. By promoting unified weights, writing texts and other measures, the central government established closer ties with local governments," she added.

The mausoleum spans 56.25 square km, with its major relics encircled by or distributed outside the edge of the rectangle-shaped city walls enclosing an area of 2.13 square km. According to historical records, it took over 700,000 workers 38 years to build the mausoleum.

After 50 years of excavation and research efforts, more than 10 above-ground building sites and over 500 underground burial pits and tombs have been discovered in the mausoleum. Over 50,000 pieces of relics have been unearthed.

"The mausoleum was not just a burial place for Emperor Qinshihuang, but also a place for him to showcase his power," said Li Gang, curator of the museum. He added that acrobat figurines, chariots and warriors, and waterfowls buried underground, are likely to indicate that the emperor had the need for entertainment and security in his afterlife.

Li added that the tomb complex and other relics provide crucial material evidence for exploring how centralized administration originated and developed in the Qin Dynasty, proving the historical process of the Qin Dynasty's significant political elevation from a kingdom to an empire that unified China.

The museum has received over 160 million visits since its establishment 45 years ago, including more than 11 million last year. So far, over 270 exhibitions featuring Terracotta Warriors have been displayed in 49 countries and regions, attracting more than 20 million visits.

"The discovery of the Terracotta Warriors is of world-historical significance as it tells us a lot about building an empire and shows us one of the most astounding monuments in the world," said Ursula Brosseder from the Leibniz Center for Archeology in Germany.