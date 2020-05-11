Archeological findings at Kultobe ancient settlement: Evolution of lighting

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – The onset of the new season of the archeological excavations 2020 at the Kultobe ancient settlement arranged by Kazakh Scientific and Research Culture Institute LLP with the financial support of Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) has brought some exciting archeological findings, Kazinform reports.

According to scientific consultant of the project themed «Restoration of historical sites of the Kultobe ancient settlement», academician Baurzhan Baitanayev, those findings are the lighting devices which were in use of the local population since ancient times. One of those devices – a candle holder – has preserved in perfect condition until our days. It is quite big and dates back to 18-19th centuries.

Aisulu Yerzhigitova, archeologist and research fellow of the project, says it is a rare thing during the archeological excavations to come across a lighting device untouched by time. The ancient lighting devices is not something that has been thoroughly explored by Kazakhstani archeologists.

In her words, the latest findings at the Kultobe site will definitely help broaden the horizons of the upcoming research in that direction. It also bears to remind that those devices were not solely used for lighting purposes, they had a deeper, more sacred meaning related to the fire cult.

The candle holder found at the Kultobe site consists of two separate parts. The first part of the artifact is made of iron and the second – lower part – made of bronze. The top of the candle holder and the lower part are 55cm and 38cm, respectively.

At this point that type of the candle holder has no analogues among findings and research of ancient sites in the territory of Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Archeologist Yerlan Kazizov insists that the finding is unique. He believes that the candle holder dates back to the period of the Kokand Khanate, i.e. 18-19th centuries. It should be mentioned that the candle holder made of iron was widely used only by wealthy households at that time.

The findings at the Kultobe site allow to track down the evolution of lighting devices which have come a long way from handmade clay devices to more sophisticated bronze ones.

Research fellow Zhanerke Shaigozova reveals that a lot of lighting devices dating back to 10-12th centuries and even earlier periods were discovered at the Kultobe site in 2019. They vary in shape and materials used to make them.

Aisulu Yerzhigitova says the archeological team is confident that in-depth research of the ancient lighting devices found at the Kultobe site and their comparison with the ones discovered at other historical sites in southern Kazakhstan will greatly enrich our knowledge about them. She adds this part of the Kultobe collection (lighting devices) should be classified further by shape, material used to make it and other features.

It should be mentioned that a team of highly professional archeologists, world-class experts, historians and many others is working on the «Restoration of historical sites of the Kultobe ancient settlement» project. The ultimate goal is to create a unique open-air archeological park called the Kultobe site.