Archeologists make exciting discovery of medieval structures in N Kazakhstan

A new discovery has been made by an archeological expedition of Kozybayev University in the North Kazakhstan region. The expedition has found previously unexplored constructions located away from the Ak-Iriy ancient town, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The 20th surveying season yielded a range of findings, including household items, utensil fragments, animal remains, and unknown structures.

“The initial structure is particularly effective in showcasing its volume and vaulted walls. We are unable to provide an exact date for the structure at this time, however, based on the observed brickwork, it is reasonable to conclude that the structure dates to the medieval period. For the third consecutive year, we have been engaged in excavation activities until we have reached the lowest point of the structure. The presence of slag, which is typically indicative of metal production, has already been identified. The formation of smalt inside the walls of this structure indicates that a prolonged burning process was involved. It is possible that these remains are those of a smelting process. The presence of animal carcasses in close proximity to the site, including a cow and a horse, provides further evidence of this hypothesis. It is reasonable to conclude that this object had two functions: metal smelting and meat smoking. I am unaware of any similar structures in the Eurasian region. This will be a new type of monument. There is a great deal of work to be done," stated Anatoly Pleshakov, a professor at Kozybayev University.

Scientific researches are conducted jointly with the branch of the Margulan Institute of Archeology and the North Kazakhstan Regional Museum of History and Local Lore.

Pleshakov discovered the ancient town in 1968. Excavations commenced 36 years later. Each year, the expedition uncovers new historical information about the distinctive settlement, which is believed to date back to the early Iron Age. This is the northernmost settlement of the Saka period within the country. It is situated on a high triangular cape. It is safeguarded on both sides by river bluffs, and on the other side it is separated by fortifications, thus representing an impregnable fortress.

“This is an unparalleled opportunity for students to engage with ancient artifacts in the field. This is where students develop their research skills. The field camp training period lasts for three weeks. In addition to future historians, the program also welcomes astrophysicists. The students have the opportunity to study the night sky, learn how to conduct observations and data collection, and gain valuable experience in these processes,” the professor added.