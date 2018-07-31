Archeologists of 7 countries explore food globalization processes in CA in the Bronze Age

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The European Social Fund funds exploration of globalization processes in the prehistoric globalization in Central Asia.

The key research team consisting of 15 archeologists from Lithuania, France, the US, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia will carry out archaeological excavations at Chapa sector, located not far from Koch-Kor city in Kyrgyzstan, since August 1 through August 15, 2018, UNESCO Almaty Bureau reports.

For the last decade the Eurasian archeological research confirmed that the tribes and nations practiced exchange at large distances since the antic times long before, more than 3,000 years prior, to the Great Silk Road. The researchers found out that people, animals, goods, plants and traditions moved from the places of their origin for long distances in the pre-historic times, the release reads.

The project is purposed to define the dietary adaptation strategies and the role of inner Asian mountain communities in prehistoric globalization. The given issue is being thoroughly studied. Human life and activities of those living in highlands dated back to the Bronze Age (about 2500-1500BC) with specification of time frames of planting and domestic animal breeding and determination of the people's choice between their varieties are being reviewed.



The project is being carried out by the Vilnius University in cooperation with Kyrgyz-Turkish University Manas.