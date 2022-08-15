Area of forest fires in Russia down almost two-fold this year compared with 2021, PM says

YAKUTSK. KAZINFORM The area of forest fires in Russia has decreased almost two-fold this year compared with 2021, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting on prevention and relief of consequences of emergencies on Monday.

«If compared with last year the number of fires has dropped by 15% since the beginning of dangerous season. The fire area has decreased almost two-fold,» he said, TASS reports.

The largest area of fires has been registered in Yakutia where five fires on total area of 54,731 hectares are currently active. Fires are also active in the Magadan Region, Komi Republic, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, Kamchatka, Sverdlovsk Region, etc.

Some 3,669 individuals, 277 equipment units, and 21 aircraft are involved in fire extinguishing activities. Another 99 jets are monitoring the fire situation. A state of emergency is in effect in five Russian regions.

Photo: tass. com











