EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:44, 14 October 2015 | GMT +6

    AREM ex-Chairman Ospanov free after paying more than KZT 1 bln fine

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ex-Chairman of the Natural Monopolies Regulation Agency (AREM) Murat Ospanov has paid the full amount of KZT 1,101,060,000 penalty imposed on him by Astana Specialized Inter-District Criminal Court.

    "As of October 12, 2015 the convict M. Ospanov paid the full amount of the fine to the budget of the Republic of Kazakhstan," an official statement reads. Recall that in February 2015 Ospanov was pleaded guilty to bribe-taking. The court set him a monetary penalty - to return a 50-fold amount of the bribe to the budget , i.e. KZT 1,101,060,000. The decision was based on the new Criminal Code of the country (entered into January 1, 2015) which allows the courts to choose fine imposition as an alternative to imprisonment.

    Tags:
    Corruption-related crimes Courts Law and justice News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!