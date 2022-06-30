EN
    12:42, 30 June 2022

    Argentina detects 1st case of omicron subvariant BA.5

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Health authorities in Argentina on Wednesday confirmed the country’s first case of the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.5.

    The ANLIS/Malbrán Institute detected the presence of the subvariant in a person who had returned from an international trip, Anadolu Agency reports.

    According to local daily Infobae, the case was detected after the analysis of samples that were submitted between June 5 and June 11.

    First detected by scientists in South Africa this April and related to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, BA.4 and BA.5 are the latest omicron coronavirus subvariants. To date, their presence has been confirmed in numerous countries across the globe.​​​​​​​

    Argentina, with a population of over 47 million, has registered 9,367,172 coronavirus cases and 129,070 deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry.


