Argentina detects dengue in half of its provinces

Dengue has been detected in more than half of Argentina's provinces, where 39,544 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been registered along with 29 related deaths, the country's health ministry said Monday, Xinhua reports.

Some 14 of Argentina's 24 provinces "present reported viral circulation in their territory," including all provinces in the central and northeast regions and five in the northwest, the ministry said.

According to the ministry's National Epidemiological Bulletin, corresponding to the start of February, 36,765 cases were locally transmitted, 1,813 were imported, while 966 remain under investigation.

From the end of August 2023 until the start of February 2024, the transmission rate was 86 cases per 100,000 inhabitants nationwide.

Symptoms of dengue include high fever, muscle or joint pain, nausea and the appearance of a rash.