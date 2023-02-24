Argentina reaffirms commitment to cooperation in Antarctica

BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM - Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez Wednesday reaffirmed his country's commitment to peace, scientific cooperation and environmental protection in Antarctica during a visit to the region, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

«Argentina is committed to the basic principles of peacekeeping, international scientific cooperation and protection of the environment (in Antarctica) for our well-being and that of future generations,» Fernandez said at the Marambio base, one of 13 bases the country has there.

Fernandez arrived at the base Wednesday to commemorate the 119th anniversary of Argentina's uninterrupted presence in the region since the inauguration of Argentina's meteorological observatory on Laurie Island on Feb. 22, 1904.

«Antarctica is a scientific research center of great importance for humanity and for our country,» Fernandez said, adding that Argentina will maintain its 13 stations and promote the creation of more multidisciplinary Antarctic laboratories.

Noting Argentina's commitment to the conservation of the Antarctic ecosystem, he said, «we have presented, along with Chile, the establishment of a protected marine area in the region of the Antarctic Peninsula.»

Fernandez's trip marks the fourth time an Argentine president has traveled to Antarctica and the first visit by an Argentine president in 25 years.