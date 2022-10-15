Argentina records highest inflation in 30 years

BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM - Inflation in Argentina reached 83 percent in September year-on-year, the highest in 30 years, said the National Statistics and Census Institute (INDEC) on Friday, Xinhua reports.

The South American country saw a 6.2 percent rise in prices in September compared to August, and a 66.1 percent jump in prices in the first nine months of the year.

The year-on-year price increase is the highest recorded by the country since December 1991.

The sectors with the biggest year-on-year variation in prices were clothing (118 percent), restaurants and hotels (99 percent), food and non-alcoholic beverages (86.6 percent), and miscellaneous goods and services (81.2 percent), INDEC reported.

In general, prices of goods increased 87.6 percent year-on-year, while services rose 71.5 percent.

The government has said combating inflation is one of its top priorities.

According to the latest survey by the Central Bank of Argentina, inflation in the South American country could reach triple digits by the end of the year, climbing to 100.3 percent.









Photo: AFP 2022 / LUIS ROBAYO











