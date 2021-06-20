EN
    14:37, 20 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Argentina reports 495 new deaths from COVID-19

    BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM - Argentina on Saturday reported 15,631 new COVID-19 infections and 495 more deaths from the disease, raising the total caseload to 4,258,394 and the national death toll to 88,742, Xinhua reports.

    According to the Ministry of Health, 7,386 patients are currently hospitalized, with intensive care unit bed occupancy reaching 74.6 percent nationwide.

    So far, a total of 18,014,829 doses of vaccines have been administered, with 14,335,638 people having received one dose and 3,679,191 having received both.

    Argentina is continuing to enforce social distancing measures to try to contain the spread of the virus. The measures will last until Friday.


