Argentina's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 126,000

BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM - Argentina's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 126,000, with 90 fatalities registered in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

The country recorded 126,048 deaths so far, and the total number of infections rose to 8,893,568, with 5,595 new cases registered in the past day.

The ministry reported that there are currently 109,452 active cases in the country, and 1,170 patients are hospitalized in intensive care units, with a bed occupation rate of 39.4 percent nationwide.

So far, 93,413,457 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor.