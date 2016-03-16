Argentina sinks Chinese fishing boat Lu Yan Yuan Yu 010

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Argentina's coast guard says it has chased and sunk a Chinese vessel which was fishing illegally in Argentine waters on Monday.

In a statement, the coast guard said one of its vessels had fired warning shots at the Lu Yan Yuan Yu 010 as it headed for international waters.

The coast guard said it had first tried to raise a response by radio. All those on board were rescued, it said.

Illegal fishing is frequently a problem in the region.

"On several occasions, the offending ship performed manoeuvres designed to force a collision with the coast guard, putting at risk not only its own crew but coast guard personnel, who were then ordered to shoot parts of the vessel," the coast guard statement said (in Spanish)

The incident comes despite Argentina's relations with China growing closer in recent years.

The coast guard said it had reported the incident to Chinese diplomatic representatives in Argentina.

