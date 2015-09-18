Argentina to bring new technologies to EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 16-17 First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, EXPO-2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a working visit to Argentina, MFA press service informs.

In order to get political support from Argentinian government and attract the leading companies of this country to the EXPO-2017, Zhoshybayev had negotiations with the senior officials of the Argentinian MFA, Director of the ENARSA Energy Corporation Fernando Salim and heads of other companies specializing in renewable energy sources. According to deputy head of Argentinian MFA, the country will be represented at the EXPO-2017 in five areas of energy: wind, solar, geothermal, biomass and nuclear energy. The Argentinian side noted that the exhibition will promote inflow of technologies and strengthen research sector. The parties discussed also cooperation between the two countries in tourism, investments and mutual trade. At the office of the Argentina-Kazakhstan Commerce and Industry Chamber R.Zhoshybayev held a presentation of EXPO-2017 for Argentinian businessmen during which he told about the preparation for the exhibition, the terms of attending the EXPO, customs, duty and other preferences. Head of ENARSA Corporation F.Salim said that Argentina backs Kazakhstan's initiative to host EXPO-2017 whose theme fully corresponds to his company's strategy - development of energy-saving technologies and usage of alternative energy. Following the meeting, F.Salim confirmed the corporations' intention to participate in EXPO-2017 and invest USD 10 mln in green technologies of a new terminal of Astana Airport.