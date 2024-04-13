EN
    Argentina's annual inflation climbs to new record of nearly 288%

    Photo: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/Kazinform

    Argentina's annual consumer inflation in March climbed to a new record high of nearly 288%, according to data released Friday, Anadolu reports. 

    On a monthly basis, the consumer price index (CPI) in March jumped 11% from the previous month, following a gain of 13.2% in February.

    CPI saw an increase of 51.6% in the first quarter, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses wrote on X.

    Consumer inflation soared to a new record high of 287.9% year-on-year, said the institute.

    Annual consumer inflation in the South American country hit 276.2% in February, after 254.2% in January – the highest in more than three decades.

    Argentina's Central Bank on Thursday lowered interest rates to 70% from 80% – the third rate cut since President Javier Milei took office in December.

