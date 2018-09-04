Arif Alvi elected as President of Pakistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr. Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidate, was Tuesday elected as the next President of Pakistan, after getting majority votes from an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, national and provincial assemblies, Kazinform has learned from The Associated Press of Pakistan.

Chief Justices of Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar served as presiding officers while Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza was the returning officer.

According to the details available on the official website of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Arif Alvi is the 17th President of Pakistan. Following is the list of the previous presidents of the country, with their respective tenures. The list includes those who served as acting presidents - Wasim Sajjad (twice) and Mohammedmian Soomro.

1 Maj General Isakandar Mirza 23-03-1956 to 27-10-1958

2 General Mohammed Ayub Khan 27-10-1958 to 25-03-1969

3 General Mohammed Yahya Khan 25-03-1969 to 20-12-1971

4 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto 20-12-1971 to 14-08-1973

5 Fazal Elahi Chaudhry 14-08-1973 to 16-09-1978

6 General Mohammed Zia-ul-Haq 16-09-1978 to 17-08-1988

7 Ghulam Ishaq Khan 17-08-1988 to 08-07-1993

8 Wasim Sajjad (Acting) 08-07-1993 to 14-11-1993

9 Sardar Farooq Ahmed Leghari 14-11-1993 to 02-12-1997

10 Wasim Sajjad (Acting) 02-12-1997 to 01-01-1998

11 Justice (R) Mohammed Rafiq Tarar 01-01-1998 to 20-06-2001

12 General Parvez Musharraf 20-06-2001 to 15-10-2007

13 General (Retd) Parvez Musharraf 29-11-2007 to 18-08-2008

14 Mohammedmian Soomro (Acting) 18-08-2008 to 09-09-2008

15 Asif Ali Zardari 09-09-2008 to 09-09-2013

16 Mamnoon Hussain 09-09-2013 to 08-09-2018