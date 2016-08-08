EN
    07:42, 08 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Arli Chontey: I did not feel good during clean and jerk

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Arli Chontey, who failed juts a bit to win a medal of the Olympic Games in Rio, told how he felt during the performance.

    "Now I feel better. Unfortunately, I finished fourth. I felt dizzy during the clean and jerk. Thus, I could not make it happen because of how I felt. And now I fool better," he told to Khabar TV channel.

    As earlier reported, Chontei finished fourth in the 56 kg category in weightlifting event. Chinese athlete Long Qingquan won the Olympic gold.

     

     

