Arli Chontey: I did not feel good during clean and jerk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Arli Chontey, who failed juts a bit to win a medal of the Olympic Games in Rio, told how he felt during the performance.

"Now I feel better. Unfortunately, I finished fourth. I felt dizzy during the clean and jerk. Thus, I could not make it happen because of how I felt. And now I fool better," he told to Khabar TV channel.

As earlier reported, Chontei finished fourth in the 56 kg category in weightlifting event. Chinese athlete Long Qingquan won the Olympic gold.