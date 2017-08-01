Arman Dunaev named as Chairman of the Board at Kazkommertsbank

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Independent director Arman Dunaev was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Kazkommertsbank at the first meeting of the members of the Board of Directors of the bank, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the bank.

The new composition of the Board of Directors was elected at the extraordinary meeting on July 31. Saule Kishimbayeva, representative of major shareholder Aliya Karpykova, independent directors Azamat Dzholdasbekov and Askar Yelemessov as well as Chairman of the Management Board at Kazkommertsbank Ulf Wokurka.



After the election Dunaev said it is a huge honor and professional challenge to head the Board of Directors of one of the core banks of the country. State support and change of major shareholder of the bank will allow to solve many problems it has. According to Dunaev, at the moment the bank needs to bring its system of corporate governance in sync with Halyk Group principles and the world's best practices as well as map out the new development strategy.



Arman Dunaev is a financial expert with extensive experience in state and public sectors and financial market. He serves as independent director in a number of companies at JSC Halyk Group.