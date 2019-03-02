Arman Issagaliyev named Kazakhstan's non-resident Ambassador to Algeria and Tunisia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Arman Issagaliyev has been appointed as non-resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and to the Republic of Tunisia, Akorda press service says.

"By a decree of the Head of State, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt has been appointed as the non-resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and to the Republic of Tunisia," a press release reads.

Arman Issagaliyev was born September 13, 1972.



Education:



1989-1994 - Al-Farabi Kazakh National University



1993-1994 - Sidi Muhammad ben Abdalla University, Fes, Morocco



1996 - Institute for Diplomatic Studies, Egypt's Foreign Ministry

Career:



1994 - Lecturer at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University



1995-1999 - Research Fellow at the Institute of Oriental Studies at Kazakhstan's National Academy of Sciences



2000-2004 - First Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Egypt



2004-2006 - he worked in business structures



2008-2011 - Counsellor at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia



2011-2014 - Chief of the Foreign Policy Department at the Presidential Administration



2014-2017 he was Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Dubai and Northern Emirates.



Since 2017 he was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Arab Republic of Egypt.