TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:01, 25 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Arman Rysbek secures third pro win

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Arman Rysbek (2-0, 1KO) fought for the third time in a professional ring, Sports.kz reports.

    Kazakhstan's fighter faced 27-year-old Argentinean boxer Jonathan Ezequiel Aguirre aka Maravilla. Rysbek first knocked his opponent down to the floor and then knocked him out. As a result, Arman Rysbek secured his third professional win.

    Recall that in Buenos Aires, the 27-year-old Kazakh boxer  won his second professional bout against another Argentinean, Victor Leonardo Loto (0-1-1) by unanimous decision.

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Top Story
