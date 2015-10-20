Armata Manufacturer Aims to Introduce New Combat Robot Prototypes

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A Russian machine building company plans to introduce test models of new combat robots in the next two years, the Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) deputy chief executive said Tuesday.

Khalitov named the Armata T-14 tank, built by UVZ, as an example of the manufacturer's efforts to do away with piloted military technology, promising to reduce its crew numbers from three to two.

"We will be able to show prototypes in 1.5 to 2 years. We are gradually moving away from crewed machines," Vyacheslav Khalitov said at a round table.

The Russian Defense Ministry unveiled the Armata at the May 9 Victory Day military parade in Moscow. The tank is housed in an armored capsule at the front with a main armament of a 125 mm smoothbore cannon and a 7.62 mm remote-control machine gun.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said earlier the tank has courted "serious potential buyers from Arab countries."

In May, Khalitov said that the tank could serve in the Russian Armed Forces until the end of the 21st century. For more information go to Sputniknews.com.