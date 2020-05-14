Armed Forces launched PCR laboratory

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first PCR laboratory of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan started operation, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry.

The laboratory was established on the basis of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Center of the Armed Forces in Almaty.

Putting the laboratory into operation will allow carrying out testing for coronavirus for personnel of the Armed Forces.

It should be noted that the virology laboratory was launched thanks to the charitable support of the construction company «SABA GROUP». The company acquired and donated the necessary equipment for the laboratory and provided it with technical support.