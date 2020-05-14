EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:50, 14 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Armed Forces launched PCR laboratory

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first PCR laboratory of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan started operation, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry.

    The laboratory was established on the basis of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Center of the Armed Forces in Almaty.

    Putting the laboratory into operation will allow carrying out testing for coronavirus for personnel of the Armed Forces.

    It should be noted that the virology laboratory was launched thanks to the charitable support of the construction company «SABA GROUP». The company acquired and donated the necessary equipment for the laboratory and provided it with technical support.


    Tags:
    Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!