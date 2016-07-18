EN
    15:30, 18 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Armed group holding 5 hostages in Yerevan police headquarters

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - The armed group that seized a police building in Armenia's capital Yerevan on Sunday is holding five people hostage, Armenia's deputy police chief, Unan Pogosyan, said Monday.

    Earlier in the day, local media reported that four individuals, including Armenia's deputy police chief Maj. Gen. Vardan Egiazaryan and Yerevan's deputy police chief Col. Valeri Osipyan, were held captive.

    "The armed group refused to lay down their arms and surrender. They are now holding five hostages. Negotiations are ongoing. We hope for a peaceful outcome," Pogosyan told reporters.

    The armed group that seized a police building in Armenia's capital Yerevan on Sunday is refusing to surrender.

    Acccording to earlier reports, seven police officers were taken hostage. Later, two hostages have been released by the Armenian special forces, according to local media. One police officer has been killed during the hostage situation.

    The hostage takers told Armenian member of parliament Nikol Pashinyan that they also demand the resignation of the country's president Serzh Sargsyan.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com 

