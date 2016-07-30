Armed group which seized police building in Yerevan opens fire, kills policeman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An armed group which seized a police building in the Armenian capital has opened fire and killed one policeman, the Armenian police press service said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Armenian National Security Service demanded that members of an armed group that captured the police station in Yerevan must surrender until 5:00 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT).

"We offer members of the armed group to lay down arms and to surrender to authorities without resistance at 5:00 p.m. (13:00 GMT). Otherwise special police units are empowered to open fire and to neutralize every armed man at the police station as well as outside it," the statement said.

The Armenian National Security Service added that every attempt to enter the police station would be regarded as abetting terrorism.

On July 17, the armed group took several police officers hostage at the traffic police station in the Erebuni district of Yerevan. During the attack a policeman was killed and six more people were injured, including five police officers. Since then the group has released hostages kept during the attack, but captured ambulance staff, who came to the station to assist the wounded.

On July 20, the group's supporters clashed with police. Following the clashes 51 people, including 29 policemen were injured, while police detained 136 people.

The group continues to occupy the seized building demanding the release of Jirair Sefilian, an opposition politician and founder of the New Armenia Public Salvation Front.

