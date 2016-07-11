Armed man takes hostages in law firm in Germany's Stuttgart

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - An armed man took two people hostage in the German city of Stuttgart, according to local media.

The armed man allegedly burst into a law firm in the German city of Stuttgart on Monday and took several people hostage, local media reported.



Police have secured the building and the underground station near the site, the Bild newspaper reported.



According to police, there may be two people in the building.



Source: Sputniknews.com