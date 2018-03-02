EN
    15:21, 02 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Armen Sarkissian elected 4th President of Armenia

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Members of Parliament of Armenia have elected Armen Sarkissian to serve as 4th President of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Armenpress.

    90 lawmakers voted in favor of Sarkissian's candidacy, while 10 voted against.

    "101 MPs took part in the voting. There were 101 ballots in the ballot box, with only 1 ballot being declared invalid. Armen Sarkissian has been elected President of the Republic of Armenia," Melikyan said.

    Armen Sarkissian is of no relation to incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan.

