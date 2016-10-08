Armenia becomes 105th participating country of EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CEO of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov met with Armenian Minister of Economy Suren Karayan in Astana on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

At the meeting the sides discuss prospects of Armenia's participation in the upcoming EXPO 2017 event in Astana.



Suren Karayan officially confirmed Armenia's participation. That means that all CIS member states will have their pavilions at the exhibition.



It should be noted that 105 countries have confirmed their participation in the EXPO in the Kazakh capital to date. Slovakia became the 104th participating country.



Recall that the EXPO 2017 is nine months away as it is expected to kick off in Astana on June 10 and run through September 10, 2017.



Construction works are 85% complete. Pavilions will be handed to the EXPO 2017 participating countries this November.