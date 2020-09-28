Armenia declares martial law, mobilization

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Armenia is declaring martial law and mobilization, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, ARMENPRESS reports.

«Dear countrymen,

At the decision of the government, martial law and general mobilization is being declared in the Republic of Armenia. The decision is effective after publication. I call on the personnel attached to the troops to present themselves to their district commissariats.

For the fatherland, for victory,» Pashinyan said.