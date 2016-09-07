EN
    17:37, 07 September 2016

    Armenia extradited Kazakhstani national

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The staff of the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Revenue Committee with the assistance of the Kazakh Embassy in the Republic of Armenia have extradited a national of Kazakhstan for criminal prosecution, prokuror.gov.kz reported.

    58-year-old Suren Manasyan is accused of establishment of pseudo-entities as part of an organized group, and also for rendering assistance in tax avoidance, which resulted in more than 200 million tenge damage to the country.

    Manasyan was placed in a pre-trial detention center of Astana

     

