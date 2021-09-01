Armenia hosts photo exhibition dedicated to 30th anniv of Semipalatinsk Test Site closure

DILIJAN. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia, with the assistance of the Dilijan City Hall, organized a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. Its visitors can see unique historical photographs depicting nuclear tests at the test site and their consequences, the Nevada-Semei anti-nuclear movement, Kazakhstan’s contribution to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev and Mayor of Dilijan David Sargsyan made a welcoming speech at the photo exhibition.

After familiarization with the photo exposition, a thematic video was shown to the visitors, and a concert dedicated to the Constitution Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with the participation of Kazakh and Armenian performers was organized.

The events were attended by representatives of Armenian state and public organizations, media, residents of Dilijan, as well as contestants of the international army games Soldier of Peace.

The photo exhibition and the concert caused significant interest among representatives of Armenian public organizations, who voiced their appreciation of the historic decision of Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev to close the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and the consistent domestic and foreign policies pursued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the Kazakhstani performers’ artistic skills.