Armenia is an important partner for Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State said Armenia is an important partner for Kazakhstan.

The parties debated issues concerning Kazakhstan-Armenia cooperation paying attention to cooperation in political, trade and economic, transport and transit, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The President of Armenia called the visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Yerevan historic noting that the outcomes of the talks lay a solid foundation for strengthening ties between the countries and bringing interstate relations to a new level.