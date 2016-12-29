Armenia proposes national products criteria for EAEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Armenia has proposed national products criteria to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), said Armenian Economy and Development Minister Suren Karayan on Wednesday.

According to him these criteria define the quality requirements for specific national products such as brandy, basturma (a highly seasoned, air-dried cured beef - Ed.), Sudjukh (a dry, spicy sausage - Ed), a fermented milk product Narine.



Karayan noted that implementation of these criteria will bring production standards to the EAEU‘s sanitary requirements.



EAEU - is an economic union of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It was established on the ground of Customs Union and Common Economic Space on January 1, 2015.